Political Drama Unfolds in Delhi: AAP Puts Spotlight on BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday decisively challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by demanding early elections in Delhi for November. The ball is now in the BJP's court to see if they are ready to face Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP officials stated.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced that Kejriwal would tender his resignation as Chief Minister on Tuesday, kickstarting the process of electing his replacement. Bharadwaj clarified that no discussions had yet taken place concerning the new chief minister's identity.

According to Bharadwaj, after Kejriwal's resignation is accepted by the Lt. Governor, the new candidate chosen by the party MLAs will present their claim to the President through the LG. He assured this process would culminate within a week.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal announced his resignation, declaring he would not sit on the CM’s chair without a ‘certificate of honesty’ from the people, and calling for early polls. The BJP has slammed this move as a theatrical 'drama' and demanded the dissolution of the Delhi Assembly for early elections.

Bharadwaj underscored that the choice for early elections now lay with the BJP. He emphasized that the elections would be fought on the plank of 'honesty,' with Kejriwal continuing to have faith in his integrity despite attempts to defame him.

Kejriwal's announcement has sparked widespread discussions among the public, with many expressing eagerness for early polls and resentment against the BJP. Drawing a parallel to Lord Ram, Bharadwaj said Kejriwal, though not Ram, was setting an example by giving up his position for his ideals.

