AAP Set to Nominate New Delhi Chief Minister After Kejriwal’s Resignation
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is holding urgent meetings to choose a new chief minister for Delhi. This follows Arvind Kejriwal's unexpected resignation amid corruption allegations. Key party figures are being considered for the role, with discussions led by senior leaders including Manish Sisodia and other top AAP members.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called a series of meetings, including its Political Affairs Committee session, to decide on a new chief minister for Delhi after Arvind Kejriwal surprised many with his resignation.
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has met with Kejriwal to deliberate on potential candidates for the chief ministerial post. Attendees of the upcoming evening meeting at the Delhi chief minister's residence include ministers such as Atishi, Gopal Rai, and other notable party figures.
Addressing party workers, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to corrupt him and announced he would only return to office when he receives public validation of his honesty. Kejriwal, recently released on bail in a graft case, vowed that another AAP leader would soon take over as chief minister.
