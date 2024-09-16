Left Menu

Puducherry CM Celebrates PM Modi's Transformative Leadership

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended his heartfelt birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised Modi's commendable dedication and leadership, which he believes have propelled India to new heights. Rangasamy, leading the AINRC-BJP coalition, expressed his hopes for continued progress under Modi’s guidance.

Updated: 16-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:39 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his birthday. In a message to Modi, the Chief Minister highlighted Modi's commitment and dedication for the welfare of the country and its people, calling it highly admirable.

Rangasamy noted Modi's transformative and inspirational leadership, crediting him for elevating the nation to new heights of glory. The Chief Minister extended his sincere regards to Modi's efforts in progress, development, and social harmony, speaking on behalf of himself and the people of Puducherry.

Currently heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in Puducherry, Rangasamy wished for Modi to have more years of giving new hopes and directions to the people of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

