French Resignation Shakes Up EU Power Transition

In an unexpected political twist, Thierry Breton, a prominent figure in the European Commission, abruptly resigned on Monday, intensifying the power struggle within the EU's executive body. Breton's toughly-worded resignation letter accused Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of questionable governance, just as she prepares to announce her new five-year team.

France swiftly replaced Breton with Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, a close ally and former EU lawmaker. President Emmanuel Macron's office indicated that France aims for a key portfolio focused on industrial sovereignty and European competitiveness. Breton's high-profile tenure had seen him challenge tech giants and shape significant EU regulations, including Big Tech and COVID-vaccine strategies.

In his resignation letter, Breton alleged that von der Leyen had requested France to withdraw his name in exchange for a more influential portfolio. Von der Leyen's office declined to comment, while the Commission spokesperson confirmed plans to present the new team on Tuesday. The move highlights the ongoing power dynamics between France and Germany within the EU.

