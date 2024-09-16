Left Menu

French Resignation Shakes Up EU Power Transition

Thierry Breton, a high-profile member of the European Commission, resigned unexpectedly, accusing President Ursula von der Leyen of questionable governance. Breton's resignation paves the way for Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne to be France's new candidate. This shift is significant as France aims for a key portfolio in the new EU executive body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected political twist, Thierry Breton, a prominent figure in the European Commission, abruptly resigned on Monday, intensifying the power struggle within the EU's executive body. Breton's toughly-worded resignation letter accused Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of questionable governance, just as she prepares to announce her new five-year team.

France swiftly replaced Breton with Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, a close ally and former EU lawmaker. President Emmanuel Macron's office indicated that France aims for a key portfolio focused on industrial sovereignty and European competitiveness. Breton's high-profile tenure had seen him challenge tech giants and shape significant EU regulations, including Big Tech and COVID-vaccine strategies.

In his resignation letter, Breton alleged that von der Leyen had requested France to withdraw his name in exchange for a more influential portfolio. Von der Leyen's office declined to comment, while the Commission spokesperson confirmed plans to present the new team on Tuesday. The move highlights the ongoing power dynamics between France and Germany within the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

