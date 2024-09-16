Left Menu

Congress Condemns BJP Alliance's 'Hate-Filled' Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has condemned recent inflammatory statements by leaders of the ruling BJP alliance against Rahul Gandhi. The party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of enabling these remarks. Allegations included a reward for chopping off Gandhi's tongue, and Congress has labeled these speakers as 'real terrorists' deserving jail.

In the wake of several controversial statements by ruling alliance leaders targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Monday labeled the perpetrators as 'hate-filled minions' who belong in jail.

The opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of politically enabling violent rhetoric against Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha. This follows remarks by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offering Rs 11 lakh to anyone cutting off Gandhi's tongue over his comments on the reservation system.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned how these remarks could be tolerated and accused Modi and Shah of orchestrating them. She stated that despite the hostility, Gandhi would continue to advocate for public issues and called for accountability for these 'real terrorists' making inflammatory statements.

