Congress Condemns BJP Alliance's 'Hate-Filled' Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

In the wake of several controversial statements by ruling alliance leaders targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Monday labeled the perpetrators as 'hate-filled minions' who belong in jail.

The opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of politically enabling violent rhetoric against Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha. This follows remarks by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offering Rs 11 lakh to anyone cutting off Gandhi's tongue over his comments on the reservation system.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned how these remarks could be tolerated and accused Modi and Shah of orchestrating them. She stated that despite the hostility, Gandhi would continue to advocate for public issues and called for accountability for these 'real terrorists' making inflammatory statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)