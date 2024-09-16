Former BBC News Presenter Huw Edwards Sentenced for Indecent Images of Children

Former BBC news presenter, Huw Edwards, received a six-month suspended prison sentence on Monday in a London court for admitting to making indecent images of children.

Edwards, 63, faced images sent via WhatsApp, involving 41 illegal images, including two videos featuring children aged between seven and nine years old. Seven images were of the most severe category, with some marked as 'read' on WhatsApp. He even asked for more videos.

Judge Paul Goldspring handed down the suspended sentence, requiring Edwards not to commit any criminal acts in the next two years to avoid jail. Edwards' lawyer conveyed his profound remorse and acknowledgment of the harm caused by such images.

