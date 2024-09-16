15 candidates withdraw their nominations for 4 Assembly seats in Gurugram district

Fifteen candidates withdrew their names on the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the four Assembly constituencies in the Gurugram district of Haryana, with 47 candidates now remaining in the fray, as per an official statement.

District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said that in the four assemblies -- Pataudi, Gurgaon, Badshahpur and Sohna -- the returning officer concerned allotted election symbols to all the candidates.

As per an official statement, now 17 candidates are in the fray in the Gurgaon Assembly after three candidates withdrew their nominations.

After two candidates withdrew their nominations in the Badshahpur Assembly, now 13 candidates are in the fray. In the Sohna Assembly, 10 candidates remain in the fray now after nine candidates withdrew their nominations. Now seven candidates are in the fray in the Pataudi Assembly seat after one candidate withdrew his nomination.

