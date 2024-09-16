Left Menu

Lukashenko Pardons Dozens in Belarus Amid Criticism

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 37 prisoners convicted of 'extremist' crimes, marking the fourth such act since July. Critics see this as an attempt to soften his image before the upcoming presidential election. Despite these releases, harsh crackdowns on dissent continue in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:53 IST
Lukashenko Pardons Dozens in Belarus Amid Criticism
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday pardoned 37 people serving prison sentences for 'extremist' crimes, according to a statement from his office. This marks the fourth instance of such pardons since July, in what some observers interpret as an effort to improve his image.

The office did not identify the individuals pardoned, but mentioned that six women were among them. These individuals participated in protests and had reportedly repented and sought release. The human rights group Viasna notes that over 1,300 political prisoners are currently held in Belarus, including prominent figures like Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski.

Although Lukashenko has released 78 other protest-related convicts since July, critics argue that these actions do not signify a broader relaxation of repression. 'Freeing some political prisoners doesn't mark the start of a thaw in Belarus,' said Viasna representative Pavel Sapelka, highlighting that around 400 activists have been rounded up in the past three months.

This latest wave of pardons comes ahead of a presidential election next year, which analysts suggest is Lukashenko's attempt to negotiate the recognition of election results and a rollback of Western sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024