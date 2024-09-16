Lukashenko Pardons Dozens in Belarus Amid Criticism

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday pardoned 37 people serving prison sentences for 'extremist' crimes, according to a statement from his office. This marks the fourth instance of such pardons since July, in what some observers interpret as an effort to improve his image.

The office did not identify the individuals pardoned, but mentioned that six women were among them. These individuals participated in protests and had reportedly repented and sought release. The human rights group Viasna notes that over 1,300 political prisoners are currently held in Belarus, including prominent figures like Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski.

Although Lukashenko has released 78 other protest-related convicts since July, critics argue that these actions do not signify a broader relaxation of repression. 'Freeing some political prisoners doesn't mark the start of a thaw in Belarus,' said Viasna representative Pavel Sapelka, highlighting that around 400 activists have been rounded up in the past three months.

This latest wave of pardons comes ahead of a presidential election next year, which analysts suggest is Lukashenko's attempt to negotiate the recognition of election results and a rollback of Western sanctions.

