Shiv Sena Appointments: Shinde Rewards Loyalists Amidst Tensions

In an effort to prevent potential discord within the Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday strategically appointed several key members to influential positions.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat has been named chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a significant state-run enterprise, while former MP Anandrao Adsul will helm the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Tribes Commission.

These appointments, alongside other critical roles granted cabinet ranks, are seen as moves to mollify party members like Shirsat and Adsul, who have previously expressed dissatisfaction with their political standings.

