Shiv Sena Appointments: Shinde Rewards Loyalists Amidst Tensions

To prevent dissent within Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde-led government appointed Anandrao Adsul, Sanjay Shirsat, and others to key positions. Shirsat will chair CIDCO, Adsul will lead the State Scheduled Caste and Tribes Commission, and other positions elevated to cabinet rank. The appointments aim to placate disappointed party members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:58 IST
In an effort to prevent potential discord within the Shiv Sena ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday strategically appointed several key members to influential positions.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat has been named chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), a significant state-run enterprise, while former MP Anandrao Adsul will helm the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Tribes Commission.

These appointments, alongside other critical roles granted cabinet ranks, are seen as moves to mollify party members like Shirsat and Adsul, who have previously expressed dissatisfaction with their political standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

