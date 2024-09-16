Left Menu

UK and Italy Unite to Combat Illegal Immigration: Starmer's New Policies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended Italy's actions against illegal immigration, emphasizing cooperation between the UK and Italy to combat people-smuggling gangs. Starmer's pragmatic approach differs from previous policies. His meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to deepen ties with the EU and improve Britain's immigration strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:02 IST
UK and Italy Unite to Combat Illegal Immigration: Starmer's New Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed Italy's efforts to tackle illegal immigration on Monday, emphasizing that the two countries would share intelligence and collaborate to dismantle people-smuggling networks. During a joint press conference, Starmer stated that his discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would aid in developing Britain's strategy on irregular migrant arrivals via small boats.

Highlighting a shift from the previous administration's approach, Starmer dismissed the Rwanda deportation policy as a 'gimmick' and stressed the need to target the criminal gangs facilitating unlawful migration. 'The most effective deterrent is to dismantle these criminal organizations,' he asserted during the conference.

'I am pleased that we are enhancing our cooperation to share intelligence, strategies, and shut down smuggling routes,' Starmer added. His visit to Rome is part of a broader initiative to strengthen UK's ties with the European Union and follows previous trips to Berlin, Paris, and Dublin since his July election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024