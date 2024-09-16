UK and Italy Unite to Combat Illegal Immigration: Starmer's New Policies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed Italy's efforts to tackle illegal immigration on Monday, emphasizing that the two countries would share intelligence and collaborate to dismantle people-smuggling networks. During a joint press conference, Starmer stated that his discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni would aid in developing Britain's strategy on irregular migrant arrivals via small boats.

Highlighting a shift from the previous administration's approach, Starmer dismissed the Rwanda deportation policy as a 'gimmick' and stressed the need to target the criminal gangs facilitating unlawful migration. 'The most effective deterrent is to dismantle these criminal organizations,' he asserted during the conference.

'I am pleased that we are enhancing our cooperation to share intelligence, strategies, and shut down smuggling routes,' Starmer added. His visit to Rome is part of a broader initiative to strengthen UK's ties with the European Union and follows previous trips to Berlin, Paris, and Dublin since his July election victory.

