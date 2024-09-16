Shiv Sena MLA Faces Charges Over Controversial Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Police in Buldhana have registered a case against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad following his controversial remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gaikwad announced that he would reward Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chops off Rahul Gandhi's tongue, in response to Gandhi's comments on scrapping the reservation system.

An official confirmed that Gaikwad has been booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 351 (2) and other relevant sections, prompting Congress workers to stage a sit-in protest at the Buldhana city police station.

