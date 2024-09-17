Secret Service on High Alert After Elon Musk's Controversial Post
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a controversial social media post by billionaire Elon Musk, which mused about the lack of assassination attempts on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Musk, who owns the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, deleted the post but received widespread criticism for potentially inciting violence.
Musk, a Trump supporter and CEO of Tesla, wrote: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala," ending his post with an emoji. Users from across the political spectrum immediately condemned the message, raising concerns that it may incite violence against the current administration.
"The Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence," a spokesperson told Reuters. The agency confirmed they investigate all threats related to their protectees.
