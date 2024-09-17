Trump's Response to Shooting Incident Sparks Political Controversy

Donald Trump, without providing evidence, accused President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday of inciting an attempt on his life. Trump alleged that their remarks, which labeled him as a threat to democracy, had directly inspired the incident.

Amid an election season marked by upheaval, with early voting already underway, Trump's allegations have further intensified political tensions. The former president praised the Secret Service's swift response while also seizing the moment to criticize his opponents.

Trump's reaction starkly contrasts with his call for national unity following a similar incident in July. Authorities continue to investigate the motivations behind both attacks. Trump, however, has maintained that these attempts on his life are politically driven, blaming his rivals while remaining a polarizing figure due to his own contentious rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)