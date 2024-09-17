Left Menu

Blinken's Latest Middle East Diplomacy Mission: Egypt Talks Amidst Gaza Crisis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Egypt for his 10th trip to the Middle East since the Gaza war began. His mission includes refining a cease-fire proposal for Israel and Hamas. The approach has become more cautious, as previous optimistic projections from the U.S. have not yielded breakthroughs.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making his 10th trip to the Middle East since the start of the Gaza war, focusing on talks in Egypt to refine a cease-fire proposal for Israel and Hamas. This visit features a more restrained approach from the Biden administration, reflecting failed optimistic projections in past negotiations.

Blinken's mission includes discussions with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, as the U.S. collaborates with Egypt and Qatar to create a viable proposal. U.S. officials believe that publicizing details may hinder efforts to secure a six-week cease-fire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas.

The U.S. recently confirmed full military aid to Egypt, highlighting its pivotal role in peace efforts. Amid growing regional tension, particularly with Hezbollah in Lebanon, American diplomat Amos Hochstein is also working to avert a broader conflict as Blinken seeks a diplomatic resolution.

