Teamsters Union Weighs 2024 Presidential Endorsement as Meetings with Harris and Trump Conclude

The 1.3 million-member Teamsters union could make an early decision on its 2024 U.S. presidential endorsement following a Monday meeting with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to Teamsters President Sean O'Brien. Union leaders previously met with Republican Donald Trump in January. 'We can't kick this can down the road,' O'Brien told reporters after the nearly hour-long discussion with Harris.

O'Brien noted that most unions, including the United Auto Workers and the AFL-CIO, have already endorsed Harris. The Teamsters are a key player in labor representation, and O'Brien has criticized Trump for his stance on striking workers. The union's executive board will review member polling results on Wednesday to help make its decision.

Potential endorsements carry significant weight in battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The union will carefully consider polling data and other factors. O'Brien emphasized the Teamsters' bipartisan representation and discussed Amazon-related labor issues and proposed pro-union legislation with Harris.

With past endorsements for Biden, Clinton, and Obama, the Teamsters have a history of significant political impact. Union members in Queens, New York are currently pushing for Amazon to recognize their union. The union's influence in the upcoming election could be pivotal, especially in key states.

