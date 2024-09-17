Trump Unveils Ambitious Crypto Venture Amid Election Campaign

In a surprising move, former President Donald Trump, alongside his family, launched a new cryptocurrency business called World Liberty Financial during a live event on X Spaces on Monday.

Trump, who once criticized digital currencies, has now adopted a pro-crypto stance, aiming to make the U.S. the global leader in digital assets. However, he provided little information about the new venture's specifics, including its formation and services.

Trump's eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have been promoting World Liberty Financial, claiming it will revolutionize digital asset finance, as Trump seeks to attract crypto advocates ahead of the November election.

(With inputs from agencies.)