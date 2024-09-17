Left Menu

Marathwada Development Controversy: Claims and Counterclaims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced ongoing development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore in Marathwada, aiming to tackle drought and enhance infrastructure. However, opposition leader Ambadas Danve contested these claims, stating no such works are currently underway. Danve even offered a cash reward for proof of ongoing development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the development of the Marathwada region, revealing that Rs 29,000 crore worth of projects are currently in progress. He highlighted that the region would be pivotal in India's broader development, particularly in overcoming drought conditions via a Rs 15,000 crore water diversion project to the Godavari River.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has challenged Shinde's assertions, labeling them as 'false.' Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has gone so far as to offer a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any evidence of the cited development projects being underway.

Shinde made these remarks during the Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, emphasizing his government's long-term initiatives, including a water pipeline scheme worth Rs 2,740 crore and significant investments in industrial developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

