Putin Orders Massive Army Expansion Amid Growing Border Threats

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a significant expansion of Russia's army, increasing its size by 180,000 troops to a total of 1.5 million active servicemen. This move would position Russia as having the second-largest military force in the world, following China.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained the rationale behind this decision during a press call. Peskov cited numerous threats along the perimeter of Russia's borders, pointing specifically to an extremely hostile environment on its western front and instability on the eastern side.

"This demands appropriate measures to be taken," Peskov emphasized, underscoring the urgency and necessity of this military buildup in the face of rising external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)