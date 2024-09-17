Kamala Harris Faces Tough Questions from Black Journalists
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be interviewed by Black journalists at a Philadelphia forum organized by the National Association of Black Journalists. This follows a previous event where her Republican rival, Donald Trump, caused controversy. The interview aims to address concerns from Black voters ahead of the November 2024 election.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will face a panel of Black journalists during an interview on Tuesday in a forum organized by the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia.
Harris's appearance comes after she missed the group's Chicago convention this summer, following a controversial appearance by her Republican rival Donald Trump, who made contentious remarks questioning her racial identity.
The upcoming interview, involving reporters from TheGrio and Politico, and an anchor from WHYY-FM, will explore Harris's positions on key issues, especially those of importance to Black voters, who are expected to play a critical role in the closely contested November 2024 election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Accuses Russia of 2024 Election Interference
U.S. Charges Russian RT Employees Over 2024 Election Interference Scheme
US Accuses Russia of Disinformation Campaign Ahead of 2024 Elections
U.S. Set to Accuse Russia of 2024 Election Meddling
Indian Americans Key to US 2024 Election: AsiansMAGA Backs Trump