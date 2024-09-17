Left Menu

Kamala Harris Faces Tough Questions from Black Journalists

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be interviewed by Black journalists at a Philadelphia forum organized by the National Association of Black Journalists. This follows a previous event where her Republican rival, Donald Trump, caused controversy. The interview aims to address concerns from Black voters ahead of the November 2024 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:30 IST
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will face a panel of Black journalists during an interview on Tuesday in a forum organized by the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia.

Harris's appearance comes after she missed the group's Chicago convention this summer, following a controversial appearance by her Republican rival Donald Trump, who made contentious remarks questioning her racial identity.

The upcoming interview, involving reporters from TheGrio and Politico, and an anchor from WHYY-FM, will explore Harris's positions on key issues, especially those of importance to Black voters, who are expected to play a critical role in the closely contested November 2024 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

