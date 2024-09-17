Kerala Congress Criticizes Left Government's Disaster Relief Memorandum

In a significant political development, the opposition Congress in Kerala has leveled serious allegations against the state's ruling Left government. On Tuesday, the Congress accused the government of submitting a relief memorandum to the Centre that they claim is "devoid of common sense" and contains "inflated" figures for disaster relief in Wayanad.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan described the memorandum as carelessly prepared, failing to adhere to State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) norms. Satheesan warned that this could jeopardize critical central assistance. He emphasized the absurdity of certain figures, such as the cost of burying unidentified bodies, and called for transparency.

Adding to the criticism, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded an inquiry into the allegedly inflated figures. He urged the Left government to disclose the true facts and ensure the funds needed for Wayanad relief are obtained fairly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, dismissed the charges, attributing them to misinformation and media misreporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)