Trudeau Faces Leadership Questions After By-Election Loss

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with fresh questions about his leadership after the ruling Liberal Party suffered another by-election defeat.

In a tight three-way race, the Bloc Quebecois emerged victorious in the LaSalle-Emard-Verdun electoral district in Montreal, a historical Liberal stronghold, edging out Liberal candidate Laura Palestini by a mere 248 votes.

This marks the second significant by-election loss for the Liberals in recent months, heightening concerns about their ability to perform in the upcoming federal election. With the Conservatives leading in most polls, the future appears uncertain for Trudeau and his party.

(With inputs from agencies.)