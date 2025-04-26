Pakistan's Fight Against Rising Terrorism: A Tactical Victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistani security forces successfully conducted two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating nine terrorists. The raids highlight a response to increasing terrorist activity since the ceasefire with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended in 2022. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the efforts, underscoring commitment to counter-terrorism initiatives.
In a bold move to counter the alarming surge in terrorist activities, Pakistan's security forces eliminated nine terrorists in two carefully planned operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing announced on Friday.
The Inter-Services Public Relations reported that the first operation targeted a terrorist hideout in Bannu district, adjacent to North Waziristan. The night-time raid from April 23-24 saw Pakistani forces successfully neutralize six militants after a fierce gun battle, injuring four others.
A subsequent mission in Tirah, within the Khyber district, resulted in three more terrorists being neutralized. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the military's diligence, emphasizing ongoing efforts to combat and eradicate terrorist threats, which have intensified after the breakdown of a ceasefire with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.
