Border Tensions Heighten After Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Octroi Border Outpost on the International Border has been restricted to public access, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Tourists from Nagpur and Mumbai reported being barred entry by border guards, reflecting heightened security measures.

The incident has also led to the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and affected ceremonial drills at Suchetgarh, a symbolic display of protocol between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)