Border Tensions Heighten After Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Octroi Border Outpost has been restricted for the public. Tourists from Nagpur and Mumbai were denied access amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to closure of key posts and suspension of ceremonial drills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Octroi Border Outpost on the International Border has been restricted to public access, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Tourists from Nagpur and Mumbai reported being barred entry by border guards, reflecting heightened security measures.

The incident has also led to the closure of the Integrated Check Post at Attari and affected ceremonial drills at Suchetgarh, a symbolic display of protocol between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

