US Military Fortifies Alaska Amid Russian and Chinese Military Activity

The US military has stationed approximately 130 soldiers and mobile rocket launchers on Shemya Island, part of the Aleutian chain in western Alaska, in response to heightened Russian and Chinese military exercises in the area.

Over the past week, Russian forces have sent eight planes and four naval vessels, including submarines, close to Alaskan territory. While none of these aircraft breached US airspace, the Pentagon maintains there is no cause for alarm.

This deployment is part of a broader 'force projection operation,' emphasizing the critical role the Arctic plays in US, Russian, and Chinese power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)