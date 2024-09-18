Left Menu

‘One nation, one election’ not practical; BJP's bid to divert attention: Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said 'one nation, one election' was not practical and alleged that the BJP comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when elections approach.

His remarks came after the report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' was placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind had submitted the report in March ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about the issue, Kharge said at a press conference here, "It is not practical. It will not work. When elections come, and they are not getting any issues to raise, then they divert attention from real issues."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

