Teamsters Executive Board Weighs 2024 Presidential Endorsement as Battleground States Await

The Teamsters executive board is convening in Washington to decide on a 2024 U.S. presidential endorsement. With 1.3 million members, the union's support could sway key battleground states like Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The decision follows meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Teamsters executive board meets Wednesday in Washington to decide their 2024 U.S. presidential endorsement. With 1.3 million members, the endorsement from one of America's largest unions could influence critical battleground states, including Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, where union memberships are robust.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien hinted the decision might come swiftly following meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump. 'We can't kick this can down the road,' O'Brien emphasized. The Teamsters represent diverse professions, from truck drivers to airline pilots and zookeepers.

The union, which backed Biden in 2020, historically endorsed Democrats like Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but has chosen Republicans in past elections. O'Brien addressed the Republican National Convention in July but critiqued Trump for his stance on striking workers. The union's executive board, informed by member polling, will finalize its decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

