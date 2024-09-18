Showdown Looms Over Spending and Voting Bill

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on a critical spending bill coupled with tighter voting regulations, setting the stage for an election year confrontation with the Democratic-majority Senate. The legislation's passage is essential to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers must approve spending measures before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 to prevent the shutdown of federal operations and the furloughing of thousands of employees, weeks ahead of the Nov. 5 elections. However, the dispute centers around a Republican provision demanding proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration.

Prompted by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, House Republicans argue this measure is necessary to stop illegal voting. Democrats counter that it will suppress voter participation. With a narrow majority, it remains uncertain if House Republicans can pass the bill, even as Senate Republicans express reluctance to risk a government shutdown over the measure.

