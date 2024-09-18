Congress Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

The Congress party on Wednesday voiced its opposition to the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election,' asserting that elections must be conducted as required to ensure the survival of democracy. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the proposal is incompatible with democratic principles.

Kharge's comments came in response to the Union Cabinet's decision to accept recommendations from a high-level committee on the matter. 'One Nation, One Election cannot work in a democracy. Elections need to be held when necessary to sustain our democratic framework,' he stated.

Congress leader KC Venugopal deemed the proposal impractical, accusing the government of diverting attention from current issues. 'It is simply not feasible in this country,' Venugopal declared.

In contrast, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who briefed the media on the cabinet's decision, suggested that the opposition may be feeling internal pressure. 'Over 80 percent of respondents in the consultation process supported the proposal, especially the youth, who are largely in favor,' Vaishnaw noted.

The high-level committee on simultaneous elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted an extensive report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year. The 18,626-page document is the result of a 191-day consultation period, involving input from various stakeholders, experts, and comprehensive research since its formation on September 2, 2023.

