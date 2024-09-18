Left Menu

TMC Leader Condemns 'One Nation, One Election' as BJP Stunt

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' proposal, calling it a 'cheap stunt.' He questioned why Maharashtra elections were not announced with those in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal following recommendations from a high-level committee.

Updated: 18-09-2024 16:13 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday labeled the 'one nation, one election' initiative as a 'cheap stunt' orchestrated by the BJP. He raised questions about the exclusion of Maharashtra elections from those announced in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

O'Brien further criticized the feasibility of implementing simultaneous elections, questioning the number of constitutional amendments and adjustments to state assembly terms required.

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to the 'one nation, one election' proposal as recommended by the Kovind panel. The committee's report suggests synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, followed by local body polls within 100 days, and the formation of an 'Implementation Group' to oversee execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

