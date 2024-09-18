Left Menu

Jordan's King Abdullah Swears in Reformist Government Amidst Economic Turbulence

King Abdullah of Jordan inaugurated a new reformist government aimed at accelerating IMF-supported reforms and political modernization to counter a decade of sluggish growth. The new administration, led by Harvard-educated Jafar Hassan, includes a mix of moderates, technocrats, and tribal politicians. Key focuses include economic stability and reining in substantial public debt.

18-09-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

King Abdullah of Jordan inaugurated a reformist government on Wednesday, tasked with quickening the pace of IMF-backed reforms crucial for political and economic modernization, say officials.

Harvard-educated Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, formerly the monarch's office head, will lead the government. Hassan, known for his administrative capabilities, has a long public career, including roles as deputy premier and planning minister, focusing on economic reforms.

Politicians highlight the importance of speeding up IMF-guided reforms to manage over $50 billion in public debt and tackling high unemployment, in a nation whose stability relies heavily on foreign aid from Western donors. Critics within the conservative establishment have historically obstructed the Western-leaning monarch's modernization efforts, fearing liberal reforms would weaken their power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

