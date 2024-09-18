House Vote on Spending Bill and Voting Rules Set for Showdown

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a crucial spending bill this Wednesday, encompassing stricter voting regulations. This upcoming vote sets the stage for a confrontation with the Democrat-controlled Senate, heightening the risk of a partial government shutdown just weeks before the Nov. 5 election. Congress must approve this legislation before Oct. 1 to prevent the furlough of thousands of federal employees.

The legislative debate has become contentious due to a Republican provision demanding proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration, a move spurred by false claims of election fraud by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. While Republicans argue this will prevent illegal voting, Democrats counter it could lower voter participation. Studies indicate minuscule instances of noncitizen voting.

The bill's fate is uncertain, even within the House, given the Republicans' narrow majority and internal disagreements. Despite Speaker Mike Johnson's efforts, he had to delay the vote for lack of support. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell expressed little interest in risking a government shutdown, suggesting his party would be held accountable. Meanwhile, a more pressing deadline looms on Jan. 1 to address the federal debt ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)