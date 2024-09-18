Left Menu

House Vote on Spending Bill and Voting Rules Set for Showdown

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is set to vote on a must-pass spending bill paired with tighter voting rules, leading to a clash with the Democrat-majority Senate. The bill faces internal opposition and potential rejection by the Senate, raising risks of a partial government shutdown before the fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:55 IST
House Vote on Spending Bill and Voting Rules Set for Showdown

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a crucial spending bill this Wednesday, encompassing stricter voting regulations. This upcoming vote sets the stage for a confrontation with the Democrat-controlled Senate, heightening the risk of a partial government shutdown just weeks before the Nov. 5 election. Congress must approve this legislation before Oct. 1 to prevent the furlough of thousands of federal employees.

The legislative debate has become contentious due to a Republican provision demanding proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration, a move spurred by false claims of election fraud by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. While Republicans argue this will prevent illegal voting, Democrats counter it could lower voter participation. Studies indicate minuscule instances of noncitizen voting.

The bill's fate is uncertain, even within the House, given the Republicans' narrow majority and internal disagreements. Despite Speaker Mike Johnson's efforts, he had to delay the vote for lack of support. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell expressed little interest in risking a government shutdown, suggesting his party would be held accountable. Meanwhile, a more pressing deadline looms on Jan. 1 to address the federal debt ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024