Karnataka's Deputy CM Denounces 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday declared that simultaneous elections are unfeasible in India's democratic framework.

The state Congress President emphasized the necessity of achieving consensus and unanimity among all parties regarding any such initiative.

As the government pushes forward with its 'one nation, one election' agenda, it has accepted recommendations from a high-level panel to conduct simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in phases, following a nationwide consensus-building exercise.

'The 'one nation, one election' proposal aimed at saving government funds is impractical in our democratic context. Consider the BJP's 'Operation Lotus'—an effort to topple non-BJP governments by enticing opposition MLAs, leading to multiple elections. How can this be halted?' questioned Shivakumar.

Addressing the media, he accused the BJP of attempts to destabilize opposition-ruled states. 'As regional parties grow, the BJP seeks to hinder their progress by pushing such measures. Equal opportunity for all parties is crucial in our country,' Shivakumar stated.

A panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind recommended in its March report the implementation of 'one nation, one election' in two phases: simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies first, and local body elections within 100 days of the general election second. A common electoral roll was also advised, necessitating coordination between the Election Commission of India and state election commissions.

Shivakumar pointed out that although simultaneous elections were previously held in Karnataka, the practice was abandoned due to various administrative challenges. He asserted, 'Without a two-thirds majority, advancing the central government's decision is inappropriate. Consensus and a unanimous opinion among all parties are essential; otherwise, such decisions are futile.'

