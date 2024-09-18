Congress Pledges Seven Key Guarantees Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress has rolled out seven key guarantees, pledging a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and a caste survey if elected to power.

The announcement was made with prominent party figures, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and other senior leaders present.

Speaking at the press conference, Kharge also promised a massive memorial for the 'martyrs' of the farmers' movement and jobs for their children. Additional guarantees cover women empowerment, social security, youth welfare, family welfare, and housing for the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)