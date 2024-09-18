Haryana Chief Minister Criticizes Congress’s Election Promises as 'Bundle of Lies'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has dismissed Congress's recently announced seven guarantees, which include a monthly payment of Rs 2,000 to each woman aged 18-60, calling them a 'bundle of lies'. Saini argued that the public is aware of Congress's history of unfulfilled promises in other states.

Speaking during his campaign in Kurukshetra district, Saini accused Congress of deceiving the public after coming to power in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. He questioned the Congress's credibility, referring to a similar unfulfilled promise of Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal Pradesh.

Saini highlighted BJP's record of fulfilling promises made during the 2014 and 2019 elections and expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a significant mandate in the upcoming Haryana polls scheduled for October 5. He emphasized that the BJP's reliability will lead to their re-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)