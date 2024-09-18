Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Session: BJP Demands Question Hour Amid Controversies

Delhi BJP MLAs demand the inclusion of Question Hour in the upcoming Assembly session to address issues such as Delhi Jal Board's debt, financial irregularities in hospital construction, and fatalities from rain-related incidents. AAP accuses BJP of stalling the Delhi government's progress, highlighting a funding dispute and allegations of bureaucratic roadblocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:47 IST
Delhi Assembly Session: BJP Demands Question Hour Amid Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday called for the inclusion of Question Hour in the upcoming two-day Assembly session to address key issues, including the Delhi Jal Board's Rs 73,000-crore debt and financial irregularities in the construction of 24 hospitals.

Atishi, recently elected as the leader of the AAP legislature party, is expected to prove the majority of her government during the session, which is scheduled for September 26-27. Swearing-in is likely to take place on September 21.

BJP legislators, led by Vijender Gupta, resolved to push for Question Hour inclusion, emphasizing transparency. Gupta stated that the party would highlight issues such as the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission and alleged corruption in educational institutions like Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024