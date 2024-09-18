Delhi Assembly Session: BJP Demands Question Hour Amid Controversies

Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday called for the inclusion of Question Hour in the upcoming two-day Assembly session to address key issues, including the Delhi Jal Board's Rs 73,000-crore debt and financial irregularities in the construction of 24 hospitals.

Atishi, recently elected as the leader of the AAP legislature party, is expected to prove the majority of her government during the session, which is scheduled for September 26-27. Swearing-in is likely to take place on September 21.

BJP legislators, led by Vijender Gupta, resolved to push for Question Hour inclusion, emphasizing transparency. Gupta stated that the party would highlight issues such as the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission and alleged corruption in educational institutions like Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

(With inputs from agencies.)