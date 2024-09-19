Left Menu

Teamsters Union Breaks Tradition, Withholds Endorsement in Presidential Race

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has decided not to endorse any U.S. presidential candidate this year, despite polling that shows a majority of members favoring Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. This decision marks a significant departure from the union's history of endorsements, affecting battleground states.

Updated: 19-09-2024 01:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:37 IST
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced on Wednesday it will not endorse any U.S. presidential candidate despite polling that showed a majority of members backing Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. The 1.3 million-member union released a poll showing 59.6% of its members preferred Trump over Harris' 34%.

This decision signifies the first time since 1996 that the Teamsters are abstaining from an endorsement. Historically, the union has mostly backed Democratic candidates, including every one since 2000. Notably, the Teamsters had endorsed Republicans like Ronald Reagan in 1984 and George H.W. Bush in 1988. Despite the non-endorsement, major unions such as the AFL-CIO and United Auto Workers have thrown their support behind Harris.

Teamsters' President Sean O'Brien cited the inability of either candidate to make serious commitments to the union's interests as the primary reason for their decision. He emphasized the need for promises not to interfere in critical union campaigns and to honor members' right to strike. While some local Teamsters unions have endorsed Harris, the Trump campaign pointed to the union's poll data showing support for Trump among rank-and-file members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

