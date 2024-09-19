Congress Slams BJP Over Political Intrusions in J&K Ahead of PM's Visit
The Congress criticized the BJP as Prime Minister Modi headed to Jammu and Kashmir, alleging the NDA government infringes upon the political executive's powers in the union territory. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned central policies, criticized the Home Ministry's amendments, and highlighted security issues affecting investment, particularly in the lithium sector.
- India
The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the NDA government of violating the political executive's powers in the region.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Union Government of centralizing decision-making powers, especially in policing and administration, undermining the future state government's authority.
Ramesh questioned the impact of these policies on investment, notably in lithium mining, citing security concerns as a deterrent for investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
