Congress Slams BJP Over Political Intrusions in J&K Ahead of PM's Visit

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the NDA government of violating the political executive's powers in the region.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Union Government of centralizing decision-making powers, especially in policing and administration, undermining the future state government's authority.

Ramesh questioned the impact of these policies on investment, notably in lithium mining, citing security concerns as a deterrent for investors.

