Left Menu

Crackdown on Imran Khan's Party as Lahore Rally Approaches

PTI, Imran Khan's party, claims that Punjab Police have begun arresting its members ahead of a major rally in Lahore. PTI's leaders urge public participation despite the alleged crackdown, emphasizing the rally’s importance for their political future. Legal petitions have been filed by both PTI and PML-N regarding the rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:47 IST
Crackdown on Imran Khan's Party as Lahore Rally Approaches
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party has claimed that Punjab Police have initiated a crackdown on its members, arresting dozens of workers ahead of a planned rally in Lahore this Saturday.

According to PTI leader Ali Ijaz Butter, police have detained PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, senior leader Afzal Phat, and dozens of other party workers. Despite these ''fascist tactics'' by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, Butter asserts that the PTI will hold a historic rally in Lahore.

The jailed PTI founder Khan has called upon the masses to support the Sept 21 rally, describing it as a crucial stand against what he terms an illegitimate government. Meanwhile, PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to prevent further arrests of its members, while a PML-N worker has requested a ban on the PTI rally, citing hate speech concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024