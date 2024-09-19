Crackdown on Imran Khan's Party as Lahore Rally Approaches

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party has claimed that Punjab Police have initiated a crackdown on its members, arresting dozens of workers ahead of a planned rally in Lahore this Saturday.

According to PTI leader Ali Ijaz Butter, police have detained PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, senior leader Afzal Phat, and dozens of other party workers. Despite these ''fascist tactics'' by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, Butter asserts that the PTI will hold a historic rally in Lahore.

The jailed PTI founder Khan has called upon the masses to support the Sept 21 rally, describing it as a crucial stand against what he terms an illegitimate government. Meanwhile, PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to prevent further arrests of its members, while a PML-N worker has requested a ban on the PTI rally, citing hate speech concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)