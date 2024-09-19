Left Menu

Mayawati Calls for Grassroots Mobilization Amid Uttar Pradesh By-Election Preparations

Mayawati, BSP supremo, claims people have lost confidence in BJP and INDIA bloc parties. She directed her party cadres to strengthen grassroots presence in upcoming Uttar Pradesh state bypolls. Reviewing the political landscape, she criticized other parties for neglecting public welfare and stressed the need for urgent political attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:59 IST
Mayawati, the supremo of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), declared on Thursday that the citizens of Uttar Pradesh have lost faith in the ruling BJP and the INDIA bloc, urging her party cadres to fortify their grassroots presence ahead of the state by-elections.

This directive was issued during a crucial meeting with all BSP office-bearers and district presidents to strategize for the forthcoming elections in 10 assembly constituencies, as detailed in a party statement.

Although the election dates are yet to be announced, Mayawati emphasized the adverse political climate, accusing the BJP and opposition parties of ignoring critical public issues and instead engaging in divisive politics. She called for immediate action to seize the opportunity presented by the public's disillusionment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

