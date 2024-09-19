Left Menu

Modi's Rallying Call: A New Dawn for Jammu and Kashmir?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in Jammu and Kashmir to choose wisely in the Assembly polls, stressing the necessity of the Congress, NC, and PDP's political decline. Speaking in Katra, Modi accused the Congress of disrespecting Hindu deities and touted BJP's achievements in the region, urging people to vote for BJP for a better future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes wisely in the ongoing Assembly polls, emphasizing the stakes on the region's future. Speaking at a rally in Katra, he highlighted the need to end the political influence of Congress, NC, and PDP, parties he claims have inflicted long-term wounds on the area.

Accusing the Congress leadership of insulting Hindu gods under a well-thought-out conspiracy, Modi asked if they shouldn't be held accountable for their actions. With this being his third rally in a week, Modi continued his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging voters to ensure their victory in the elections.

Modi emphasized that the BJP prioritized regional interests and ended decades-long discrimination, asking the public to press the button next to the BJP's lotus symbol. His rally came a day after the first phase of polling, which saw over 61% voter turnout.

