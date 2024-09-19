Left Menu

Modi, Biden Set to Forge Key Indo-US Agreements at Quad Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will engage on the sidelines of the Quad summit to sign agreements related to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the India-US drug framework. Modi's US visit includes attending the annual Quad summit and addressing the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are poised to sign pivotal agreements on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Saturday. The discussions will result in pacts on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and the India-US drug framework, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Modi, who begins a three-day visit to the United States on September 21, will also attend the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly. During his visit, Modi is slated for separate bilateral talks with Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Modi-Biden meeting comes at a critical juncture, with some tensions in Indo-US ties following allegations of an Indian link to a foiled plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The US has pressed for updates and accountability in the investigation. Modi will also brief Biden on his recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, aiming for a peaceful resolution.

