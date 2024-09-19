Political Row Escalates Over Tirupati Laddus and Alleged Use of Animal Fat

A major political confrontation erupted on Thursday after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

The YSRCP condemned Naidu's statements as 'heinous allegations' aimed at achieving political mileage, while TDP circulated a lab report purportedly confirming the adulteration.

Despite the lab report, there has been no official confirmation from the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Parties involved have called for thorough investigations to determine the veracity of the claims.

