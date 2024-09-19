Left Menu

Political Row Escalates Over Tirupati Laddus and Alleged Use of Animal Fat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's allegations that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government has caused a significant political uproar. The YSRCP has accused him of making false allegations for political gains, while TDP presented a lab report to support Naidu's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:38 IST
Political Row Escalates Over Tirupati Laddus and Alleged Use of Animal Fat
  • Country:
  • India

A major political confrontation erupted on Thursday after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

The YSRCP condemned Naidu's statements as 'heinous allegations' aimed at achieving political mileage, while TDP circulated a lab report purportedly confirming the adulteration.

Despite the lab report, there has been no official confirmation from the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Parties involved have called for thorough investigations to determine the veracity of the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024