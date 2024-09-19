100 Days of Progress: Odisha's First BJP Government Celebrates Milestone

Odisha's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, marked its 100th day in power with a celebratory event in Puri on September 19. The occasion saw the Chief Minister asserting that the promises made in the 2024 election manifesto have been fulfilled in a timely manner.

In presenting the 100-day report, Majhi emphasized the government's commitment to transforming Odisha into a 'Viksit Odisha' by 2036. Prompt initiatives included opening four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple and securing a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore for its management. Additionally, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the protection of Odia culture.

The CM also introduced the Subhadra Yojana, aimed at providing financial support to women, and cited the government's aggressive stance against corruption, with 71 cases registered and 58 officials, including high-ranking officers, arrested within the first 100 days.

Majhi pointed out that the BJP was voted to power after 24 years of BJD governance, aiming to fulfill the aspirations of the people. The government has allocated Rs 5,000 crore in the State Budget to procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal for farmers. Support under the CM Kisan Yojana will soon be extended to eligible farmers via a newly launched portal.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish an industrial corridor, including three semiconductor units, FDI Parks, and 11 MSME Parks to boost economic growth and employment. Additionally, the Aayusman Bharat Yojana and Gopabandhu Arogya Yojna will provide healthcare and financial support for treating life-threatening diseases.

The event also witnessed the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, state ministers, BJP State President Manmohan Samal, Odisha BJP In-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, and party MPs and MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)