Left Menu

Hezbollah Chief Denounces Mass Bombings, Vows Continued Strikes

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, condemned Israel's recent mass bombing attack using the group's communication devices as a 'severe blow' and vowed that Hezbollah would continue its strikes on northern Israel. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and rising fears of escalation into full-scale war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:03 IST
Hezbollah Chief Denounces Mass Bombings, Vows Continued Strikes
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a televised speech on Thursday, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, condemned Israel's recent mass bombing attack as a 'severe blow' to the group and accused Israel of crossing a 'red line.' The attack targeted communication devices used by Hezbollah.

Despite the setback, Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah would continue its strikes into northern Israel. He declared that Israelis would not be able to return to their homes until the ongoing Gaza war ends. The conflict has seen escalated exchanges of fire across the border, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The bombings, widely blamed on Israel, have killed at least 37 people and injured around 3,000, with fears of the situation escalating into an all-out war. The explosions appeared to be a coordinated effort by Israel to disrupt Hezbollah, but also inflicted civilian casualties, raising tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024