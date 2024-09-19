Hezbollah Chief Denounces Mass Bombings, Vows Continued Strikes

In a televised speech on Thursday, Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah, condemned Israel's recent mass bombing attack as a 'severe blow' to the group and accused Israel of crossing a 'red line.' The attack targeted communication devices used by Hezbollah.

Despite the setback, Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah would continue its strikes into northern Israel. He declared that Israelis would not be able to return to their homes until the ongoing Gaza war ends. The conflict has seen escalated exchanges of fire across the border, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The bombings, widely blamed on Israel, have killed at least 37 people and injured around 3,000, with fears of the situation escalating into an all-out war. The explosions appeared to be a coordinated effort by Israel to disrupt Hezbollah, but also inflicted civilian casualties, raising tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)