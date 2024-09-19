Gadkari Emphasizes Development and Peace in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are about the region's prosperity and peace, not just political victories.

Addressing a public rally, Gadkari said, "The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are not about winning for the National Conference-Congress alliance or the PDP but for making the region prosperous and peaceful. Only the BJP guarantees peace, development, and prosperity."

He highlighted significant developments undertaken since 2014, including massive road infrastructure projects and tunnel constructions, which aim to boost connectivity and overall development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)