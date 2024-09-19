Left Menu

Formation of Parivartan Mahashakti: A New Political Front in Maharashtra

Former MPs Sambhaji Chhatrapati, Raju Shetti, and Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu have announced the creation of Parivartan Mahashakti, a new political front in Maharashtra. This formation aims to provide an alternative to the existing alliances, Mahayuti and the MVA, given voter confusion over faction splits within the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Updated: 19-09-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Former MPs Sambhaji Chhatrapati and Raju Shetti, along with Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, have declared the establishment of Parivartan Mahashakti. This new political entity seeks to offer an alternative to both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA in Maharashtra.

Addressing the people's desire for change, Sambhaji Chhatrapati remarked on the public's restlessness and the confusion caused by the presence of two NCPs and two Shiv Senas. He emphasized that the newly formed Parivartan Mahashakti aims to simplify the political landscape and represent genuine public interests. The first public meeting of the group is scheduled for September 26.

The splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP in recent years have fragmented the political arena. Chhatrapati also highlighted the potential inclusion of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar in their cause. With Maharashtra's assembly polls expected in November, this new alignment could reshape voter dynamics in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

