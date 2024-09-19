Formation of Parivartan Mahashakti: A New Political Front in Maharashtra

In a significant political development, Former MPs Sambhaji Chhatrapati and Raju Shetti, along with Independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, have declared the establishment of Parivartan Mahashakti. This new political entity seeks to offer an alternative to both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA in Maharashtra.

Addressing the people's desire for change, Sambhaji Chhatrapati remarked on the public's restlessness and the confusion caused by the presence of two NCPs and two Shiv Senas. He emphasized that the newly formed Parivartan Mahashakti aims to simplify the political landscape and represent genuine public interests. The first public meeting of the group is scheduled for September 26.

The splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP in recent years have fragmented the political arena. Chhatrapati also highlighted the potential inclusion of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar in their cause. With Maharashtra's assembly polls expected in November, this new alignment could reshape voter dynamics in the state.

