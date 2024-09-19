Republicans Strike New Tone on Abortion in Tight House Races

In the most closely watched races for control of the US House, many Republican candidates are adopting new and unexpected stances on women's abortion rights and reproductive care. This marks a strategic departure for the GOP, which has been caught off guard by some political ramifications of the post-Roe v. Wade era.

Appearing in advertisements or writing personal op-eds, Republicans are distancing themselves from the more aggressive anti-abortion rhetoric associated with their party. They aim to clarify their own views, distinguishing them from a GOP that has long pushed to restrict reproductive care.

From New York to California and Arizona, Republican candidates like Mark Lawler, Michelle Steel, and Juan Ciscomani are making it clear they oppose extremism in women's healthcare. This represents a significant new approach as the Republican Party seeks to avoid electoral losses this November that could jeopardize its control of the House.

This new strategy has the backing of the House Republicans' campaign arm, recognizing the GOP's previous underestimation of the mobilizing power of women's reproductive issues.

"The Republicans have always known they're actually on the wrong side of this issue," said Ilyse Hogue, former president of NARAL Pro-Choice America. The report highlights how Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is leveraging her influence to galvanize voter support. With election day looming, the competition to control the House remains tight, with a few seats likely to determine the majority.

Democrats are focusing their efforts on framing House Republican candidates as extreme on abortion, leveraging voting records and campaign ads to underscore their point. This battle for legislative power promises to be decisive in shaping the future of reproductive rights in the US.

