Left Menu

Kamala Harris to Skip Quad Leaders' Meeting at Biden's Home

Vice President Kamala Harris will not attend the Quad leaders' meeting at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware. The meeting will host leaders from Australia, India, and Japan, but no news conference will follow the summit, the White House announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:10 IST
Kamala Harris to Skip Quad Leaders' Meeting at Biden's Home
Vice President Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris will not attend meetings on Saturday with leaders of the Quad countries who are gathering at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said on Thursday.

The White House also announced there will not be a news conference following this weekend's summit of leaders from Australia, India, and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024