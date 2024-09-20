Kamala Harris to Skip Quad Leaders' Meeting at Biden's Home
Vice President Kamala Harris will not attend the Quad leaders' meeting at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware. The meeting will host leaders from Australia, India, and Japan, but no news conference will follow the summit, the White House announced.
Vice President Kamala Harris will not attend meetings on Saturday with leaders of the Quad countries who are gathering at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said on Thursday.
The White House also announced there will not be a news conference following this weekend's summit of leaders from Australia, India, and Japan.
