Controversial Comments Shake North Carolina Gubernatorial Race

North Carolina's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Mark Robinson, pledged to remain in the race despite explosive allegations in a CNN report. The report claims that Robinson made inflammatory comments, including endorsing slavery, on a pornography website. Robinson, who is African American, vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them 'salacious tabloid lies.'

Currently, North Carolina's lieutenant governor, Robinson, is running against Democratic candidate Josh Stein, the state's attorney general, in the upcoming November election. The contentious race carries significant weight, with potential implications for the national political landscape. Robinson, endorsed by Donald Trump, has a history of making incendiary remarks, including controversial statements about abortion and transgender rights.

Robinson's past comments, some dating back to 2008, have been used in Stein's attack ads, which portray Robinson as unfit for office. The controversy has prompted responses from various political figures and raised questions about the candidate's reliability. Under North Carolina law, Robinson had until Thursday night to withdraw his candidacy, but he has insisted on continuing his campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)