Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Inaugural State Conference Set for October

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam will hold its inaugural state-level conference on October 27 at Vikravandi V Salai village in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. Vijay announced on Friday that the event would reveal the party's political leadership, ideology, policies, and roadmap.

"With the support of the Tamil Nadu people, our successful political journey continues. During the conference, we will disclose our political leaders, party ideology, and policies, along with our roadmap," TVK Chief Vijay stated. "Preparations for the conference have begun, and foundational work is underway. Let's establish a strong political path through this event," he added.

On September 8, the Election Commission of India officially registered Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam as a political party, granting it permission to participate in electoral politics. Vijay announced the registration in a post on X, confirming TVK's status as a registered political party. The flag and symbol of TVK were unveiled on August 22, where Vijay reiterated his commitment to equality for all. He entered politics in February this year, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

