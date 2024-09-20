Left Menu

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Inaugural State Conference Set for October

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam is gearing up for its first state-level conference on October 27 in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. Vijay promises to unveil the party's political leaders, ideology, policies, and roadmap during the event, marking a significant step in their political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:20 IST
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's Inaugural State Conference Set for October
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief and Actor Vijay (File Photo/ @actorvijay X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam will hold its inaugural state-level conference on October 27 at Vikravandi V Salai village in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu. Vijay announced on Friday that the event would reveal the party's political leadership, ideology, policies, and roadmap.

"With the support of the Tamil Nadu people, our successful political journey continues. During the conference, we will disclose our political leaders, party ideology, and policies, along with our roadmap," TVK Chief Vijay stated. "Preparations for the conference have begun, and foundational work is underway. Let's establish a strong political path through this event," he added.

On September 8, the Election Commission of India officially registered Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam as a political party, granting it permission to participate in electoral politics. Vijay announced the registration in a post on X, confirming TVK's status as a registered political party. The flag and symbol of TVK were unveiled on August 22, where Vijay reiterated his commitment to equality for all. He entered politics in February this year, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024